South Korean electronics major LG is set to unveil an array of smart home appliances ranging from washing machine to robot cleaners with advanced deep learning technology at the upcoming CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2017 in Las Vegas.

"Deep learning technology is the next phase in the evolution of smart appliances, and as an industry leader, we have the responsibility of being an early mover," Song Dae-hyun, president of LG Electronics and Home Appliance and Air Solutions Company, said in a statement.

"But even more important than the advanced capabilities of these appliances will be how companies behave when entrusted with data of this nature. At LG, we believe performance and convenience do not mean having to sacrifice security and privacy. They can and should exist simultaneously," Dae-hyun added.

Here are key attractions of LG booth at CES 2017, Las Vegas:

LG's new Robot Cleaner:

As mentioned before, the new vacuum cleaner appliance will be powered by deep learning technology and fitted with sensors and cameras. It is said to be intelligent enough to recognise almost all objects found in the home, even electrical wires and slippers so they don't end up jamming the roller brush and requiring human extraction assistance. It can also differentiate between a human and a chair and asks the obstructing person to kindly move out of the way, whereas it will simply manoeuvre around a chair.

It intuitively captures surface images of the room and intelligently remembers obstacles and learns to avoid them over time.

LG Washing Machine:

LG claims that the company's new smart washing machine has intuitiveness to understand local conditions, including water content, and accordingly optimise washing methods to clean clothes.

For instance, in areas where the water is hard (containing excessive calcium carbonate salts), LG's smart washing machine adjusts the water temperature and the amount of water used to counter the effects of hard water on clothes. And in regions where dust storms are common, the washing machine automatically adds another rinse cycle for even cleaner clothes.

LG Refrigerators:

Powered by the LG's deep learning technology, new smart refrigerators are said to be capable of independently analyse usage and food consumption patterns of the homeowners. For instance, it can automatically sense a shortage of ice and fill them at a specific time of the day when cold drinks are most in demand. It is intelligent enough to understand temperature and humidity conditions, which contribute to food spoilage and initiate 4-stage sterilisation system on its own to extend the shelf life of the food, the company claims.

LG Air Conditioner (AC):

In addition to LG's proprietary deep learning technology, the new AC comes incorporated with sensors to track owners' movements to understand which part of the house is most occupied throughout the day and efficiently control that temperature of specific regions of the house. For instance, during the weekend, the living room is the most preferred place in the house, but on weekdays, the kitchen may be the centre of activity. Using this information, LG's smart ACs will cool the place accordingly.