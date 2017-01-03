After announcing smart home appliances, South Korean technology major LG is all set to unveil advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based digital assistant at the international Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017, Las Vegas this week.

LG's new innovative AI-based robots' intuitive interface is said to be better compared to rival Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant-powered Google Home.

Also read: CES 2017: LG to showcase futuristic levitating speaker PJ9 at Las Vegas event

It is said to boast powerful analytical processing capability to navigate complex environments and decipher the most efficient and effective path to accomplish tasks, making people's lives easier at every touch-point.

Types of LG Robots to be showcased at CES 2017:

LG's "Hub Robot" designed for home use will double as a smart home gateway and a personal assistant for consumers.

Another robot that will be unveiled at CES 2017 is related to outdoors. LG claims it will have the capability to tend to one's yard and garden.

LG's other robot lineup will also include models designed for commercial use in public spaces such as airports and hotels to help improve traveler's experience.

Besides the AI-based machines, LG will also be showcasing a new line of smart TVs, the company's most profit making unit. The 2017-series smart televisions are said to boast advanced colour-enhancing LCD panel technology to date.

LG Electronics' SUPER UHD TVs (models SJ9500, SJ8500 and SJ8000) will feature Nano Cell technology.

LG's new Nano Cell TVs uses improved ULTRA Luminance technology to deliver brighter and crisper image highlights. With support for BT.2020 and the ability to render over one billion possible colours, all the new LG SUPER UHD TV is equipped with Active HDR and Dolby Vision, allowing for display of next generation HDR content that has been designed to render brighter scenes and greater shadow detail. Active HDR allows the TV to process the HDR picture frame-by-frame and inserts dynamic data where needed.

Also read: CES 2017: LG smart home appliances to move to a whole new level with Deep Learning technology

The South Korean major will also be demonstrating a new line of powerful cordless vacuum cleaners.

LG's new CordZero premium vacuum cleaners portfolio has been upgraded with a couple of newer models -- the CordZero Handstick and CordZero Canister. They boast LG's Aero Science vacuum technology to power the Smart Inverter Motor.

CordZero Handstick's Smart Inverter Motor is capable of spinning 16 times faster than an airplane engine. Yes, you heard that right. Smart Inverter Motor can clock up to 115,000 RPM (Rotations Per Minute), whereas Rolls-Royce RB211 engine on the Boeing 747 rotates at 7,000 RPM speed.

On the other hand, CordZero Canister model too uses the same Smart Invertor Motor to boost airflow feature dubbed as the 'Axial Turbo Cyclone' and delivers strong suction with its PowerPack 72V lithium-ion battery. It also houses LG's advanced RoboSense 2.0 technology to make vacuum automatically follow the user, so no tugging or pulling is ever required.

The CordZero Canister's collision detection system intelligently identifies obstacles and avoids them with its front-mounted sensor.

Watch this space for latest news on LG products and CES 2017.