Earlier in the month, LG announced that it would showcase advanced smart home appliances with deep learning technology at the upcoming international Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017, Las Vegas. Now, the company has revealed that it will also be unveiling a futuristic levitating speaker dubbed as the PJ9.

LG's mesmerising PJ9 is a wireless Bluetooth speaker and has the ability to hover in place. It houses massive battery with 10-hour life and powerful electromagnets, which help it hover on the Levitation Station. It boasts a visually appealing turbine blade design with 360–degree omnidirectional speaker, which also features Dual Passive Radiator technology to reproduce flush mid-range tones and crisp highs seamlessly play music, podcasts and other audio content at home home and also outdoors, as it is IPX7 compliant to withstand adverse weather condition.

Another notable aspect of LG PJ9 is that when its battery begins to go low, the smart portable speaker automatically descends to the Levitation Station and begins to charge wirelessly with no intervention from the listener and no interruption in the music.

"Our latest addition to our growing lineup of premium wireless audio devices is not only eye-catching but also communicates the message that LG is serious about bringing something different to the table," said Brian Kwon, president and CEO of LG's Home Entertainment Company.

"We are absolutely dedicated to exploring new concepts and to pioneering innovative designs for its advanced audio products for consumers around the world, and the PJ9 is the latest example of this commitment."

Besides PJ9, LG will also be showcasing new line mid-tier K series phones, smart home appliances, portable projector and more.

Watch this space for latest news on LG and CES 2017.