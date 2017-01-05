In what could be the first bizarre offering at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2017), consumer electronics giant LG has unveiled a robot that can be used as a lawn mower for your gardens. This piece of robotic device comes with sensors to detect unwanted grass, along the path which you want to clean.

At this juncture, LG is yet to make the name of its lawn mower robot official. This 'gadget' could be released well during the second half of 2017. The LG lawn mower robot seems bizarre considering the fact that loyalists were expecting a full-fledged assistant that helps in doing everyday chores, rather than a robot that works outdoors.

It is now a norm for most of the home owners to own lawn mower machines to level their gardens. Therefore, LG's latest robotic innovation (for outdoor tasks) seems a bit unconventional, but interesting at the same time.

Along with the lawn mower robot, LG also showcased a LG Hub Robot that makes use of the Internet of Things (IoT) to interface with other similar 'smart' devices at home. LG Hub Robot accepts voice commands issued to it by users, through the Amazon Alexa.

At this instant, it is not known as to what the price tag of LG's new robot ecosystem would be. The South Korean electronics brand is expected to shed more light on vital details of its new robots during the coming days at CES 2017.