The ongoing Consumer Electronics Show aka CES 2017 is not only about bizarre gadgets being launched, there have also been genuinely impressive devices that look promising. With this being the criteria, let us look at a list of five computers, including AIOs, that technology lovers think would be world-beating on release.
Check the list of five impressive laptop computers (including generally computers) below:
- The 34-inch HP Envy Curved AIO device: Custom-made for users dealing with intensive graphics and multimedia, the HP Envy Curved AIO also doubles up as a gaming monitor peripheral. The USP of this device is its perfectly-curved screen that measures 34-inches. The outer form factor of the 34-inch monitor is unconventionally thin with speakers built into the docking stand. This HP Envy would be available for purchase from as early as February 2017.
- LG Gram 14 laptop claiming to offer a day's worth of battery life: LG claims that its new Gram 14 laptop offers an entire day's worth of battery backup time under normal usage, and upon a full charge of the battery. However, these claims can only be proved after a real world test. Nonetheless, what is impressive is the fact that LG Gram 14 incorporates Intel's Kaby Lake SoCs which should provide for faster computing. For storage, the LG Gram 14 laptop 512GB SSD storage; and 16GB RAM.
- Asus ROG GT51CH: On the first look, Asus ROG GT51CH seems like a miniature robot. This gaming computer features the latest Intel Core i7-700K SoC and the GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card. The computer's USP is the fact that it supports intensive VR games.
- Samsung Notebook 9: Custom-made for those preferring a generally everyday work device, Samsung's Notebook 9 features the Intel Kaby Lake processor. This laptop also offers a 16 GB RAM; with a backlit keyboard and fingerprint reader. Samsung Notebook 9 is priced at $1,000 and will be up for purchase shortly.
- Lenovo Miix 720: The USP of this laptop is its lightweight nature. Lenovo Miix weighs-in at just more than a kilogram. It offers 1TB of storage and the Intel Kapy Lake processor. Lenovo loyalists have reportedly started drawing parallels between Lenovo Miix 720 and the current-gen Microsoft Surface Pro 4.