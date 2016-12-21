Earlier in the month, Taiwanese technology major Asus confirmed its participation at the upcoming CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2017, to be held in Las Vegas in the first week of January. Now, the company has released its first video teaser, hinting at the launch of two new smartphones.

In the 37-second clip, Asus shows a two mystery phones — one, with the alphabet 'V' placed upside down and another with '∞' infinity symbol on their screens and ends the video with a giant galaxy forming an eye in the dark background.

So, What two phones is Asus trying to hint at here?

The first phone with the alphabet 'V' placed upside down on its display is most likely to be the Zenfone AR, as the company CEO in November actually confirmed Google's second generation Project Tango phone (Zenfone AR) -- with augmented reality features and 3D imaging technology -- would be in unveiled in January's CES 2017 event.

There is no word on hardware specifications, but it will come with advanced functionality and performance compared to Google's first-generation Project Tango-based phone Lenovo Phab 2 Pro, and will be reasonably priced.

As far as the second Asus phone is concerned, it is most probably the Zenfone 3 Zoom, as the infinity symbol was in fact used on its predecessor's package box. It reads-- 'Zenfone Z∞M'.

Coincidently, just a few days ago, Zenfone 3 Zoom made an appearance on TENNA, the Chinese government-run telecommunication certification agency (equivalent to FCC: Federal Communication Commission in the US) website, revealing internal hardware and design language details.

In the leaked images, the Zenfone 3 Zoom looks very different from its predecessor, which featured a huge camera module with Optical Zoom, much like the Nokia Lumia 1020 with PureView camera. However, the new Zoom model's rear resembles the dual-camera-based iPhone 7 Plus [see image below]

On the front, the device's design language is identical to the generic Zenfone 3 series having 5.5-inch full HD (1920x1080p) display and protected by 2.5D glass shield. It is said to have the same system configuration.

Under the hood, Zenfone 3 Zoom come packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core CPU, a 4,850mAh battery and 16MP+13MP primary camera module on the back, with dual LED flash and laser autofocus.

It is said to be made available in three configurations—2GB RAM+16GB storage, 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM+64GB storage.

Asus is scheduled to host the Zennovation event, just a day head of CES 2017 on January 4 at 11:30 PST (1:00 pm IST), Caesar's Palace, Las Vegas.

