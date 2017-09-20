The Government of India (GOI) has drawn up a plan to introduce double-decker luxury buses on long distance inter-city routes.

As of now, 75 routes have been identified across states. The possible routes include Delhi-Agra, Delhi-Jaipur, Lucknow-Gorakhpur, Vadodara-Mumbai, Srinagar-Jalandhar, Kozhikode-Kochi, Bengaluru-Mangalore and Vishakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar.

The Centre's initiative comes in view of the growing share of private vehicles on some of the main stretches leading to congestion.

Are you ready for that double-decker ride?

Watch the video to find out more.