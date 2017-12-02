After finding itself in the line of fire, Narendra Modi government has finally scrapped the controversial order banning the sale of cattle for slaughter. The Centre on Saturday withdrew the controversial order, issued in May this year.

The order had kicked up a national-wide debate as it was read along with the clamour for ban on beef and many interpreting it as the government's move to impose an indirect ban on cow slaughter, a demand the fringe elements of the right wing Hindutva brigade was raising for long. Several states had raised strong objections to the order.

The government drew flak for the May 25 order issued by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change affecting a ban on the sale of cattle for slaughter across India. Though the government justified it in the name of preventing cruelty against animals, there were only a few takers for the explanation. And the ban came at a time when cow vigilantism was on a high across the country. The violence and incidents of lynching under the cover of cow protection were on the rise and the government's initiative was read as giving legitimacy to those who took law into their hands.

In the wake of the order, the Opposition had come down heavily on the Modi government, blaming it for allegedly trying to impose its ideology through executive orders.

The Saturday's decision comes after several states objecting to the ban officially.

The controversial order had it that nobody can bring cattle to a market unless he or she has a written declaration that the cattle will not be sold for the purpose of slaughter. This put a lot of burden on the farmers and agricultural experts had pointed out that it would badly affect the farmers.

When the protests and opposition grew, the government had stated that it had an open mind on the order and expressed its willingness to review it. Under severe criticism, environment minister Harsh Vardhan had recently informed that the government was thinking of doing away with the ban.

