The mega battle between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Lodha Panel is getting way too far now, with nothing concrete coming into place, to be very honest.

The likes of Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke have been stripped off of their roles in the Indian cricket board; that was the major step by the Supreme Court with the start of the calendar year 2017. But what next?

A fresh set of hearing over the BCCI vs Lodha Panel saga took place at the apex court on Friday. Several key pointers as well as directions has been made. Any concrete decision...well, not really.

Takeaways from Friday's hearing

Central government steps in

- For the first time ever, the Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi has interfered in the BCCI vs Lodha Panel hearing and has asked the Supreme Court to over-rule their decision of 'downgrading' the BCCI affiliated units such as the railways, services and the universities. These bodies have been stripped of their voting rights.

- Rohatgi also mentioned there should be a bigger debate in front of a larger bench where the BCCI should actually implement the Lodha Committee recommendations in full.

- The Lodha Committee recommendation of not appointing govt servants as members of the BCCI also calls for a debate as the government doesn't fully comply with it.

What is the job of the Attorney General of India

The person is the chief legal advisor of the Indian government and also represents the govt in the Supreme Court of India. His appointment is made by the President of India.

Amicus Curiae submits names who could run the BCCI in some months

- Gopal Subramanium, the amicus curiae in the BCCI vs Lodha Panel saga, and Anil Daval, senior advocate, put forward nine names -- shortlisted to be the next administrators of the Indian cricket board -- to the Supreme Court on Wednesday. The names of those nine persons will be revealed during the next Supreme Court hearing over the matter on January 24.

- The apex court promptly responded that a nine-member committee is 'too large'.

Who could be the nine secret names

According to an insightful report by India Today, these are some of the names:

Bishen Singh Bedi, Farokh Engineer, Vinod Rai -- former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, Ramachandra Guha -- historian.

Majority of them are above the age of 70. Clear violation of the Lodha Committee recommendation.