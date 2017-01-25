Real Madrid, who started the season with an impressive run, could be exiting the Copa del Rey 2016-17 in the quarterfinals stage itself on Wednesday, if they do not turn around their score deficit against Celta Vigo.

Zinedine Zidane's men are trailing 1-2 from their first leg game at the Santiago Bernabeu. Can things change for the away side at the Balaidos stadium on Wednesday?

Cristiano Ronaldo is available for Real Madrid, so can he produce some magic? The likes of Gareth Bale, Pepe, Varane, Luka Modric, Marcelo, Carvajal and James Rodriguez are however injured and unavailable for the game.

"We know the difficulty of the game after losing the first-leg, but we'll not change anything,'' said Zidane at the pre-match press conference. ''We are going to give everything and we will not throw it away at all."

''I do not think it'll be our biggest failure if we don't get through, but I'm not thinking about that. I am only thinking about playing our game.''

Expected starting XI

Celta Vigo: Alvarez, Mallo, Cabral, Roncaglia, Jonny, Radoja, Diaz, Wass, Hernandez, Bongonda, Aspas.

Real Madrid: Casilla, Danilo, Nacho, Ramos, Coentrao, Casemiro, Kroos, Kovacic, Vazquez, Ronaldo, Benzema.

Match schedule

Date: January 25

Time: 8:15pm GMT (3:15pm EST, 1:45am IST [Thursday])

Venue: Balaidos

Where to watch live

India: No telecast

UK: No telecast

USA: TV - beIN Sports en Espanol, fubo TV. Live streaming - beIN Sports Connect

Spain: Gol

Live score: Twitter