Domestic mobile handset player Celkon Mobiles has launched its latest smartphone called 'Celkon UniQ' in India. The pocket-friendly device carries a price tag of Rs 8,999 and is listed on the company's official website in Grey and Gold colors.

The biggest highlight of the Celkon UniQ is its 16MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera which comes with dedicated "Moonlight" flash. Considering that it has been launched at this price point, the Celkon UniQ will face tough competition from the recently announced Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and other devices from local manufacturers like Micromax and Intex.

The Celkon UniQ is also listed on Airtel's website as compatible with Airtel VoLTE network.

Celkon UniQ Specifications

Talking about the specifications, the Celkon UniQ sports a 5-inch HD (720 x1280 pixels) IPS On-cell display with 2.5D curved glass protection. Under the hood, the device is powered by an unspecified 1.3GHz quad-core processor (most likely a MediaTek chipset) that's coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The phone offers support for memory expansion via micrsoSD card (up to 128GB).

In terms of the camera, the device comes equipped with a 16MP rear camera with LED flash and an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calls up front. The selfie camera is accompanied by a dedicated "Moonlight" selfie flash.

Connectivity options in the phone include 4G VoLTE support (with support for Airtel VoLTE), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS and a micro USB support. The dual SIM device packs basics sensors like proximity sensor and ambient light sensor. Besides, the smartphone has also a fingerprint sensor integrated into the home button below the display.

The Celkon UniQ boots Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, and is juiced by a 2700mAh Lithium Polymer battery which is of a removable type.

Celkon UniQ Price and availability

As mentioned before, the Celkon UniQ has been priced at Rs 8,999. Though the company is yet to reveal the availability details, it looks like the phone will be sold via offline channels only.

Meanwhile, looking at the specs and comparing it with the price, the device does seem a little overpriced, considering that there are other smartphones around the same price which offer better value.

At exactly Rs 8,999, phones like the Infinix Hot S3 and Tecno Camon i seem to offer better specs than the Celkon UniQ.

Meanwhile, last year, Airtel partnered with Celkon Mobiles to launch the Celkon Star 4G and Star 4G+ smartphones as a part of its "Mera Pehla Smartphone" initiative. While the market price of the Start 4G and Start 4G+ was Rs 3,500 and Rs 2,999, the handsets could be purchased at an effective price of Rs 1,349 and Rs 1,249 respectively.