Singer Celine Dion proves that age is just a number. Well, at least her recent photograph is the evidence. The Power of Love songstress bared it all in a racy yet beautiful picture shared by Vogue Magazine on their Instagram page.

The 49-year-old singer posed casually in between the photoshoot with Vogue Magazine in Paris. Dion is seen sitting on a chair while covering her modesty with folded arms and crossed legs. She donned nothing, while a golden-coloured boot was lying on the wooden floor beside the plush chair.

Later, it was posted with a caption explaining the details of the Canadian singer's stage costumes in haute couture for her concert in Las Vegas and Europe.

The caption reads, "Here's a little naked fact to ponder while Celine Dion changes looks between shows: for the past five years she has worn haute couture near exclusively for her own performances (in Las Vegas and on her current "mini-tour" of Europe)."

Dion was also quoted saying, "The clothes follow me; I do not follow the clothes."

Previously, the 49-year-old songstress had grabbed attention for posing topless for V magazine in 2012. In the cover shoot, the singer had worn nothing but a pair of long black gloves while covering her modesty with hands.

After she losing her husband Rene Angelil to throat cancer in 2016, Celine keeps herself engaged by doing what she is best at — being a mother and an entertainer.