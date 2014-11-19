ENTERTAINMENT

Jessie Pitts performs

'The Voice' Season 7 Live Show Shocking Results: Jessie Pitts and Sugar Joans Sent Home

"The Voice" seems incomplete without shocking elements like any other reality television show, and season 7 has slowly started showing glimpses of that with the competition approaching the final weeks. Tuesday's elimination episode witnessed two of the top 12 contestants - Jessie Pitts and Sugar Joans - being sent home after getting least public votes. Nov 19, 2014
