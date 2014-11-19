ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan to Romance Katrina Kaif in Aditya Chopra's Next?
'The Voice' Season 7 Live Show Shocking Results: Jessie Pitts and Sugar Joans Sent Home
Salman's Sister Arpita Khan's Wedding: Honeymoon Destination of Newlyweds Revealed [PHOTO]
'Bigg Boss 8' Will Shock Kim Kardashian, Says Sunny Leone
Natalie Dormer Talks Margaery Tyrell's Death in 'Game of Thrones'
'Amar Akbar Antony': Shooting of Prithviraj-Jayasurya-Indrajith Starrer to Begin in April
Sexiest Man Alive 2014: Chris Hemsworth Beats Chris Pratt and Bradley Cooper; Top 11 List Revealed [PHOTOS]
Pawan Kalyan's 'Gabbar Singh 2': Who Will be the Second Heroine in Cop Saga?
Bill Cosby Raped Raven Symone is Hoax: 'The Cosby Show' Star Rubbishes Fake News Report
'Mariyam Mukku': Photos from Sets of Fahadh Faasil Starrer
George Clooney-Amal Going the Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie Way: Couple Reportedly Set to Adopt First Child
Arpita Khan's Wedding: Lavish Wedding Cake Weighing 150 Kg for Salman's Sister [PHOTO]
Marley Natural: First Official Weed Brand Named after Bob Marley
'Vijay 58': Now, Hansika Motwani Goes Gaga over Sridevi Kapoor
