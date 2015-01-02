ENTERTAINMENT

Yuvan Shankar Raja

Musician Yuvan Shankar Raja Marries Zafrunnisa

Musician Yuvan Shankar Raja has married a girl named Zafrunnisa on 1 January, 2015. It is the music director's third marriage after his first two weddings ended with divorce. Jan 2, 2015
