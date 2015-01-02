ENTERTAINMENT
Pawan Kalyan Takes Twitter by Storm; Celebrities, Fans Welcome Power Star
Musician Yuvan Shankar Raja Marries Zafrunnisa
'Gilmore Star' Edward Herrmann Passes Away; Friends and Family Condole his Death
Happy New Year 2015: Amitabh, Abhishek, Shah Rukh, Anushka and Other Bollywood Celebs Wish Fans
Ellie Goulding Gets Cosy with Rita Ora; Is Dougie Poynter Jealous of Their Relationship?
'PK' 13 Days Collection at Box Office: Aamir Khan Starrer does Superb Business on 2nd Wednesday
'Bigg Boss 8': Sana Khan to Enter House as 5th Challenger
Kim Kardashian Clears Pregnancy and Divorce Rumours on New Year's Eve
Joseph Gordon-Levitt Marries Girlfriend Tasha McCauley Secretly
'Bigg Boss 8' SPOILERS: Upen Patel Gets Eliminated in Mid-Week Eviction
'Bigg Boss 8': Karishma Reunites with Mother; Ali Quli Prevented from Interacting with Family
New Year 2015: Jr NTR, Manoj, Tamannaah, Taapsee, Rakul Preet, Other Tollywood Stars Wish Fans
Nicole Kidman to Star Alongside Ajay Devgn in Bollywood Movie 'Shivay'?
Malayalam Cinema: Fahadh- Nazriya, Anoop - Shema and Other Celebrity Weddings of 2014
