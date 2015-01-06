ENTERTAINMENT
Music Maestro AR Rahman Turns 48; Celebs and Fans Wish Oscar Winner
After Salman Khan, Now Jacqueline Fernandez Wants to Work with 'PK' Star Aamir Khan
Gauahar Khan's Journey in Industry: From Item Girl to Slapgate Controversy
'Bigg Boss 8' Contestant Gautam Gulati in Farah Khan's Next?
Saved by the Bell Actor Dustin Diamond to Face Trial for Stabbing
Gautam-Diandra Relationship: 'Diandra did the Damage but my Brother has to Give Explanations', Says Mohit Gulati
Ajaz Khan Fans Urge Bigg Boss to Bring him Back: #wewantajazback, #ihatealiqulimirza Trend on Twitter
Shah Rukh, Gauri Share a Good Laugh with son AbRam on Way Back from Vacation in Dubai [PHOTOS]
Lauren Cohan Turns 33: Rare Photos and Lesser Known Facts About 'The Walking Dead' Star
Bigg Boss 8 Viewers Condemn Ajaz Khan's Attack on Ali and Misbehaviour with Pritam
Norman Reedus Turns 46: Interesting Facts About 'The Walking Dead' Star [RARE PHOTOS]
Namitha Pramod Repsonds to 'Poor Man's Alia Bhatt' Tag [EPISODE VIDEO]
Selena Gomez Spoiled by Harith Buckshaw; Singer Treated Like Princess in Dubai
'Comedy Nights With Kapil': Kapil Sharma Wants Sachin Tendulkar, Lata Mangeshkar, Amitabh Bachchan to Grace Show
IBTIMES TV
- Federer explains why Novak Djokovic's exit at Indian Wells is 'not surprising'
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
MOST POPULAR
- Priya Prakash Varrier to be paired opposite Ranveer Singh in Simmba?
- Hate Story 4 full HD movie leaked online, free download to affect collection
- Hate Story 4 review: Strictly for fans of Urvashi Rautela, not of the franchise
- Exclusive: Sunny Leone gave my number to adult film industry, alleges Rakhi Sawant
- Reason behind Sridevi's sister Srilatha's silence revealed