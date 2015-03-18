ENTERTAINMENT

Puri Jagannath to Launch HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Gowda

Puri Jagannath, the Telugu star director who launched Puneet Rajkumar, will be directing the debut film of Nikhil Gowda, the son of former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. Mar 18, 2015
