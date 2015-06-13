ENTERTAINMENT
Bala-Amrutha Divorce: Actor Confirms Rumours, Singer Denies
The Irish singer also told IBTimes UK that The Corrs are writing a new album ahead of their reunion
Isle Of Wight Festival 2015: The Corrs singer Sharon Corr bored of Auto-Tuned pop music
'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' Team To Have New Cast; Ruchika Rajput Set to Play Major Role
'Romeo Juliet' Celeb Review: Khusbu Sundar, Priya Anand, Other Celebs Wish Jayam Ravi, Haniska for Movie's Success
'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein': Will Subbu Ever Forgive Bhalla Family for his Wife's Death?
'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Actor Rejects ₹7 Crore Ad Deal Opposite Katrina Kaif; Is All Well between Salman Khan and his Ex?
Jennifer Lawrence Has Yet Another Hot Bodyguard; Who is Greg Lenz and Should Chris Martin be Worried?
They have a jam-packed summer in store but Irish band Kodaline still have time to record their third album. IBTimes UK caught up with Jason and Mark backstage
Jun 12, 2015
Isle of Wight Festival 2015: Kodaline confirm third album is on the way
'Nach Baliye 7': Wild Card Entrants Sana Saeed and Deepesh Sharma Eliminated from Show
Ramadan 2015: Akon, Janet Jackson, Other Celebs You Didn't Know Are Muslims
Kareena Kapoor Khan as 'Career-Oriented Wife', Arjun Kapoor as 'House Husband' in R. Balki's Next?
REVEALED: Why Lee Seung Gi's 'And Goodbye' MV So Short
'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8' Contestants Revealed: Sanaya Irani, Dipika Samson, Parth Samthaan, Radhika Madan and Others [PHOTOS]
'Diya Aur Baati Hum': Sandhya, Suraj to Share Screen Space with Abhishek Bachchan?
