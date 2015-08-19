ENTERTAINMENT
'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8': Who Should be Axed this Week? [VOTE]
Happy Birthday Randeep Hooda: Rare Pictures, Lesser Known Facts About 'Highway' Actor
'Kumkum Bhagya' Actress Aaliya aka Sikha Singh and Abhi aka Shabbir Ahluwalia Share Unique Bond On Sets?
'Game of Thrones' Cast News: Arya Stark aka Maisie Williams Shoots first Sex Scene, Spoils Season 6?
Amitabh Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Boman Irani and Other Celebs Wish 'Parsi New Year' On Social Media
What Nawazuddin Siddiqui Thinks About Salman, Shah Rukh, Aamir Khan?
Batman: Arkham Knight Voice Actor Says Donald Trump is No Batman; Will the Real Super Hero Please Stand Up? [VIDEO]
Rita Ora-Chris Brown 'Body On Me': Hot Video Contains Steamy Scenes, Nudity, Kissing; Singers Leave Nothing to Imagination
'Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi': Ishaani to be Jailed for 'Killing' Ritika's Child; Will Her Relationship with Ranveer End? [VIDEO]
'Calendar Girls' Trailer: Madhur Bhandarkar Presents Same Story in Different Package [VIDEO]
Woman Sues Coca Cola After Winning Contest That Promised Dinner Date With Hrithik Roshan 15 Years Ago
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to Re-create Aamir Khan-Pooja Bhatt's Chemistry in 'Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi' Sequel?
South Korean Actor Bae Yong Joon to Sue Netizens for Their Malicious Comments on Leaked Wedding Clip
Malayalam Actor Paravoor Bharathan Dies at 86; Mammootty, Jayaram, Dulquer Salmaan and Other Celebs Offer Condolences [VIDEOS]
