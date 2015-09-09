ENTERTAINMENT
Big B, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Others Attend Aadesh Shrivastava's Prayer Meet [PHOTOS]
Salman Khan Sacrifices Shooting Location of 'Sultan' for Aamir Khan
When 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' Actor Karan Patel Ragged a Journalist [VIDEO]
Who is Farah Khan Planning to Ditch Good Friend Shah Rukh Khan For?
Nude Photo of Selena Gomez goes Viral; Fans Call her Next Miley Cyrus
Patriot Day 2015: Obama, Sarah Hyland, Charlie Sheen, Other Celebs on the Devastating 9/11 Attacks
Martin Freeman, Amanda Abbington Receive 'The Walking Dead' Inspired Death Threat from Benedict Cumberbatch Fan
Ben Affleck-Jennifer Garner Divorce Update: Here's Why Reconciliation is Off the Table
America's Got Talent Semi-Finals 2 Live Performance: 11 Contestants Set to Hit Stage; Live Streaming Information
Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: Rare Photos, Lesser Known Facts About 'Singh Is Bliing' Actor
Robin Williams' Daughter Zelda Shares Her Feelings About Depression and Hope on Instagram
'Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi' Actor Ranveer aka Shakti Arora's Adventurous Trip to Dubai [PHOTOS]
Robert Pattinson-FKA Twigs Wedding Postponed Due to Work; Rob Wants to do Another 'Twilight' Movie With Kristen Stewart?
Highest Paid South Korean Actors 2015: Lee Min Ho, Kim Soo Hyun and Others
