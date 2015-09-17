ENTERTAINMENT
'Bigg Boss 9' final contestants list revealed? Check out who will participate in Salman Khan's show [PHOTOS]
Paul Zerdin crowned 'America's Got Talent' Season 10 winner; Drew Lynch finishes second
'Bajirao Mastani': Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh open up about how demanding the roles were
'Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi' actress Radhika Madan's plush new house is straight out of film set [VIDEO]
Shah Rukh Khan, Rohit Shetty, other Bollywood celebs attend Karim Morani's mother's funeral [PHOTOS]
'Comedy Nights With Kapil' host Kapil Sharma upset with Salman Khan?
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi: Shruti Haasan, Priyanka Chopra, other Bollywood celebs wish on social media
Kim Hyun Joong-Ms Choi feud: South Korean actor to address criticisms over new born
Is 'Bachelorette' star Nick Viall still in love with Andi Dorfman? Posts cryptic tweet
Taylor Swift-Calvin Harris romance rocked by cheating and anger management issues?
America's Got Talent Season 10 final results LIVE: Where to live stream declaration of winner
Play
Entertainment editor Toyin Owoseje rounds up the celebrity stories of the week.
Sep 16, 2015
A-List Insider: Pornhub star Mia Khalifa linked to Bigg Boss 9, Rihanna hooks up with Travis Scott
Happy 44th birthday Amy Poehler: Best Leslie Knope quotes, Ann compliments from 'Parks and Recreation'
Kanye West bans models from talking about him, Kim Kardashian at New York Fashion Week?
IBTIMES TV
- Federer explains why Novak Djokovic's exit at Indian Wells is 'not surprising'
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
MOST POPULAR
- Priya Prakash Varrier to be paired opposite Ranveer Singh in Simmba?
- Hate Story 4 full HD movie leaked online, free download to affect collection
- Hate Story 4 review: Strictly for fans of Urvashi Rautela, not of the franchise
- Exclusive: Sunny Leone gave my number to adult film industry, alleges Rakhi Sawant
- Reason behind Sridevi's sister Srilatha's silence revealed