ENTERTAINMENT
Lorde turns 19: Interesting facts, rare photos, best songs to celebrate 'Royals' singer's birthday
Masala Awards 2015: List of winners comprising Bollywood stars and Pakistani celebrities [PHOTOS]
David Guetta turns 48: Interesting facts, best songs to party and celebrate 'Hey Mama' hitmaker's birthday
'Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi' actress Radhika Madan meets with an accident; viewers to witness another love triangle on show
Freud to Schwarzenegger: Caricatures and cameos in Asterix comics
Drunk Kapil Sharma misbehaves with female co-stars?
Happy Birthday Anushka Shetty: Prabhas shares unseen photo; Rana Daggubati, others wish 'Baahubali' actress
Happy birthday Kamal Haasan: Jayaram, Dulquer Salmaan, Shruti Haasan and other celebs wish the actor [PHOTOS]
Divyanka Tripathi lashes out at fans; 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actress to go missing from show?
'Bigg Boss 9': Puneet Vashist woos female inmates; Digangana Suryavanshi supports Rishabh Sinha
'X Factor' UK 2015 Live Shows week 2 spoilers: Song choices of top 11 finalists
Kamal Haasan birthday special: The journey of the child artiste who became Ulaganayagan [PHOTOS]
Here's why filmmaker Selvaraghavan says nobody should try to remake Nivin Pauly-starrer 'Premam'
Pierson Fode to celebrate birthday privately with girlfriend Victoria Justice?
IBTIMES TV
- Federer explains why Novak Djokovic's exit at Indian Wells is 'not surprising'
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
MOST POPULAR
- Priya Prakash Varrier to be paired opposite Ranveer Singh in Simmba?
- Hate Story 4 full HD movie leaked online, free download to affect collection
- Hate Story 4 review: Strictly for fans of Urvashi Rautela, not of the franchise
- Exclusive: Sunny Leone gave my number to adult film industry, alleges Rakhi Sawant
- Reason behind Sridevi's sister Srilatha's silence revealed