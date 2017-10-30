ENTERTAINMENT
Play
Some of the most gorgeous female athletes have taken their looks to a different level with the smoking hot Halloween costumes. No trick here, just visual treat!
Oct 30, 2017
HOTTEST Halloween 2017 dress-ups: Becky Lynch, Genie Bouchard, Gina Carano make list
Play
The Sri Lankan cricket team arrived in Lahore, eight years after they suffered a gun and grenade attack, under heavy security to play the final T20 International of a three-match series against Pakistan.
Oct 30, 2017
Sri Lanka returns to Pakistan for historic cricket match
Play
Two masked, knife-wielding robbers from Northampton got more than they bargained for.Shopkeeper of the place they were about to raid, single-handedly fended off the two robbers by throwing items from the shelves to chase them out. The incident took place in Kettering Road at 10.30pm on 26 October.
Oct 30, 2017
Watch unarmed shopkeeper fending off knife-wielding robbers in Northampton
Play
Kevin Spacey has apologised to actor Anthony Rapp following allegations he made a and amp;#39;sexual advance and amp;#39; towards him when he was 14.Rapp made the allegation in a Buzzfeed article. He described how Spacey invited him to a party at his apartment and attempted to seduce him.Kevin Spacey said he had no recollection of the incident but said he owed him his deepest apology if it happened.He also said he lives as a gay man after previously refusing to address his sexuality.
Oct 30, 2017
Kevin Spacey apologises for sexual advance claim made by former child actor
Niall Horan's 'Flicker' debuts at No 1 on Billboards; are One Direction ex-members better off as soloists?
Nia Sharma trolled for blue lips at Halloween party; THIS is what she did next
A 'jealous' Angelina Jolie looking for DIRT on Brad Pitt?
From Bill Gates to Lewis Hamilton: Here is how much the rich and famous make every day
Harvey Weinstein scandal aftermath: THIS is why 2018 Oscars will be all about him
Srindaa's major makeover impresses fans, celebs; actress says it's like getting uncaged [PHOTOS]
Ex-Bigg Boss contestants and alleged lovebirds Prince and Yuvika to share screen space in new show
Youth lands in trouble for stalking, sending inappropriate messages to actress Reba John in Bengaluru
Play
Actor Bruno Langley plays the role of Todd Grimshaw, first openly gay character, in the ITV series on and off since 2001.
Oct 30, 2017
THIS Coronation Street star leaves show amid sexual assault allegation: 'Storylines have been rewritten'
WHAT! This ex-Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actress offered Game Of Thrones new season?
IBTIMES TV
- Federer explains why Novak Djokovic's exit at Indian Wells is 'not surprising'
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
MOST POPULAR
- Priya Prakash Varrier to be paired opposite Ranveer Singh in Simmba?
- Hate Story 4 full HD movie leaked online, free download to affect collection
- Hate Story 4 review: Strictly for fans of Urvashi Rautela, not of the franchise
- Exclusive: Sunny Leone gave my number to adult film industry, alleges Rakhi Sawant
- Reason behind Sridevi's sister Srilatha's silence revealed