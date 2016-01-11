ENTERTAINMENT
Golden Globes 2016: Best, most offensive jokes of host Ricky Gervais
Hrithik Roshan's birthday bash: Ex-wife Sussanne Khan reveals real reason why she wasn't invited
Golden Globes 2016 red carpet: Kate Hudson, Jennifer Lopez, Viola Davis and others who wowed us with their beautiful dresses
Katrina Kaif's friends upset about Ranbir Kapoor's father wishing Deepika Padukone on birthday?
Asin Thottumkal-Rahul Sharma's wedding card revealed: Why Akshay Kumar gets the first card? [PHOTO]
Hrithik Roshan birthday party: Pictures show it was a fun-filled night [PHOTOS]
Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, other Bollywood celebs wish 'Mohenjo Daro' actor
Here's why Hrithik Roshan's 'Mohenjo Daro' will be a box office hit
Fans choose Kareena-Arjun's 'Ki and Ka' first look over 'Fitoor' and 'Manmarziyan' posters
Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur argue over his closeness with Zareen Khan, Daisy Shah?
Sultan: Before Anushka Sharma, was Priyanka Chopra being considered for Salman Khan's film?
Fans like Hrithik Roshan more in action avatar than as superhero or romantic actor
Shah Rukh Khan looks dashing in Pathani suit in this leaked picture from Raees sets [PHOTO]
Star Screen Awards 2016: Preity Zinta refers to Sonakshi Sinha as Sonam Kapoor?
IBTIMES TV
- Federer explains why Novak Djokovic's exit at Indian Wells is 'not surprising'
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
MOST POPULAR
- Priya Prakash Varrier to be paired opposite Ranveer Singh in Simmba?
- Hate Story 4 full HD movie leaked online, free download to affect collection
- Hate Story 4 review: Strictly for fans of Urvashi Rautela, not of the franchise
- Exclusive: Sunny Leone gave my number to adult film industry, alleges Rakhi Sawant
- Reason behind Sridevi's sister Srilatha's silence revealed