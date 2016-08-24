ENTERTAINMENT
Kangana Ranaut, Shah Rukh Khan confirmed in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next, but it's not 'Padmavati'
Interview: Merzin Tavaria, co-founder of Prime focus, discusses the future of 3D and VFX in India
It's better to compete with 'A Flying Jatt' than 'Rustom' or 'Sultan', says 'Missing On A Weekend' director Abhishek Jawkar
Watch 'Little Women: LA' Season 5 episode 7 online: Christy lands Briana in legal tourble? [Spoilers]
Ilayathalapathy Vijay's father SA Chandrasekar hospitalised in Kerala: Report
Why Girls' Generation's Tiffany is not going on SM Entertainment's 20th anniversary trip to Hawaii
Here's where you can watch Block B member Zico and his girlfriend Seolhyun together
Bella Thorne comes out as bisexual, starts dating brother's ex who is also Bella; check out hilarious Twitter reactions
World's highest paid actresses 2016: Jennifer Lawrence tops the list; check out the other stars in the list [PHOTOS]
Kim Go Eun and Shin Ha Kyun confirmed to be dating; how did they fall in love?
Deepika Padukone on Forbes list: Check yearly earnings of one of the world's highest-paid actresses
Lee Min-Ho and Suzy Bae talk about future plans; is marriage on the cards for celebrity couple?
'IDI' director Sajid Yahiya reacts to 'rumoured encounter' with cinematographer Alagappan
Karan Kundra and Ruhi Singh's sizzling chemistry in 'Do Chaar Din' song raises temperature [VIDEO]
IBTIMES TV
- Federer explains why Novak Djokovic's exit at Indian Wells is 'not surprising'
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
MOST POPULAR
- Priya Prakash Varrier to be paired opposite Ranveer Singh in Simmba?
- Hate Story 4 full HD movie leaked online, free download to affect collection
- Hate Story 4 review: Strictly for fans of Urvashi Rautela, not of the franchise
- Exclusive: Sunny Leone gave my number to adult film industry, alleges Rakhi Sawant
- Reason behind Sridevi's sister Srilatha's silence revealed