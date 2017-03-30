ENTERTAINMENT
Dulquer Salmaan's Comrade in America (CIA) teaser looks promising [VIDEO]
Naam Shabana movie review roundup: Taapsee Pannu's cameo in Baby was more impressive than lead role in this film, says critics
The Voice USA 2017 (Season 12) Battles shocking results: How could they send Taylor Alexander home?
Here is why Kim Kardashian's 'bobby pin hairstyle' is drawing flak!
From skinny to curvy: The journey of model Liza Golden-Bhojwani is inspiring to all women [PHOTOS]
Karan Johar's twins discharged from hospital; here's the first look of Yash and Roohi [PHOTOS]
Taapsee, Alia, Anushka and other actresses leading the charge to change the face of Bollywood
When Shahid Kapoor asked ex-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor Khan to marry him; watch viral video
Katrina Kaif at Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2017: Is it her dress or has she gained weight? [PHOTOS]
Fappening 2.0: Scarlett Johansson opens up about 'devastating' private photo leak
Kareena Kapoor Khan hates tight dresses, Katrina Kaif dislikes high heels and other actresses' style secrets [PHOTOS]
Ladies! You too can follow Kareena Kapoor Khan's secret diet to get back into shape
Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2017 winners: Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Mira Rajput bag awards; check out the complete list [PHOTOS]
The Voice USA 2017 (Season 12) Final Battles live streaming and pairings: Where to watch them perform
IBTIMES TV
- Federer explains why Novak Djokovic's exit at Indian Wells is 'not surprising'
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
MOST POPULAR
- Priya Prakash Varrier to be paired opposite Ranveer Singh in Simmba?
- Hate Story 4 full HD movie leaked online, free download to affect collection
- Hate Story 4 review: Strictly for fans of Urvashi Rautela, not of the franchise
- Exclusive: Sunny Leone gave my number to adult film industry, alleges Rakhi Sawant
- Reason behind Sridevi's sister Srilatha's silence revealed