Batman star Adam West has died at the age of 88. He passed away in Los Angeles on June 9 following a short battle with leukaemia. In 1966, he was cast as Batman alongside Burt Wards Robin. The show ran for 120 episodes over 3 seasons. Following his role as Batman, West went on to work as a voice actor working on Family Guy, Scooby Doo, Kim Possible and many more cartoons. West is survived by his wife Marcelle, six children, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Jun 10, 2017
