ENTERTAINMENT
International Yoga Day 2017: Unique quotes by celebs and other famous people on the importance of practicing yoga
Leaked: Priyanka Chopra's first-look from A Kid Like Jake revealed and she looks stunning [PHOTOS]
Role Models: Have you seen Fahadh Faasil's college student avatar? [PHOTOS]
International Yoga Day 2017: Kunal Jai Singh, Yuvika Chaudhary and other TV actors who practice regularly
This dubbing video of Sai Pallavi shows how dedicated she is!
Shakti Arora of Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi fame part ways with fiancée Neha Saxena? Other TV couples who broke up recently
Watch: Selena Gomez explains why she feels incomplete without The Weeknd
Superman Henry Cavill's salary MUCH HIGHER than Wonder Woman Gal Gadot; prepare to be SHOCKED
Paris Jackson says brother Prince is her best friend in Vogue interview and ends rivalry rumours
Anjali Srivastava dead: 5 striking similarities between Kritika Chaudhary and Bhojpuri actress' death that you can't miss
Carrie Fisher's autopsy report reveals cocaine, ecstasy and others drugs in her system
It was a lie: Carla Bruni slams Donald Trump and subtly demeans Melania's modelling nudes
Nicki Minaj spills out of leather dress at Atlanta's 107.9 Birthday Bash and slams Remy Ma [PHOTOS]
Jennifer Lopez describes Alex Rodriguez as supportive, loving person
IBTIMES TV
- Federer explains why Novak Djokovic's exit at Indian Wells is 'not surprising'
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
MOST POPULAR
- Priya Prakash Varrier to be paired opposite Ranveer Singh in Simmba?
- Hate Story 4 full HD movie leaked online, free download to affect collection
- Hate Story 4 review: Strictly for fans of Urvashi Rautela, not of the franchise
- Exclusive: Sunny Leone gave my number to adult film industry, alleges Rakhi Sawant
- Reason behind Sridevi's sister Srilatha's silence revealed