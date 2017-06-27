Play
Women in Cinema Collective has requested other celebrities to refrain from making similar controversial comments in future.
Jun 27, 2017
ENTERTAINMENT
Play
Chance the Rapper became the youngest person to win the BET Humanitarian Award, at age 24. His award was introduced by former first lady Michelle Obama.
Jun 27, 2017
Chance the Rapper honoured with BET Humanitarian Award
Play
Here are the highest-paid actresses of 2016.
Jun 27, 2017
The highest-paid actresses of 2016: Jennifer Lawrence, Melissa McCarthy and more
Khatron Ke Khiladi 8: Top 3 finalists revealed; wrestler Geeta Phogat not among them
This is how Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim celebrated Eid 2017 [PHOTOS]
Play
Celebrities Aju Varghese, Salim Kumar, Lal Jose, Nadhirshah, and many others have come forward to support Dileep.
Jun 27, 2017
Kerala actress kidnap case: Actor Dileep's response, celebs reactions, apologies and the story so far
When Amrita Singh slammed ex-husband Saif Ali Khan for his 'irresponsible' comment on daughter Sara's Bollywood debut
Was Tupac Shakur raped in prison? Shocking details about 2Pac's assault surface
Krushna Abhishek compares himself and Kapil Sharma with Shah Rukh and Salman; know more about his show, The Drama Company
Kylie Jenner has an oops moment at Khloe Kardashian's birthday bash
Brad Pitt and Sienna Miller caught getting intimate; couldn't keep their hands off each other
Zee Gold Awards 2017: Jennifer Winget, Shaheer Sheikh, Mouni Roy and others nominated; here's how you can vote
Keith Urban – Nicole Kidman shut down divorce rumours with romantic anniversary messages [PHOTOS]
Miss India World 2017: Who is Manushi Chhillar? 7 facts about the winner
Eid 2017: Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and other Bollywood celebs wish fans 'Eid Mubarak'
IBTIMES TV
- Federer explains why Novak Djokovic's exit at Indian Wells is 'not surprising'
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
MOST POPULAR
- Priya Prakash Varrier to be paired opposite Ranveer Singh in Simmba?
- Hate Story 4 full HD movie leaked online, free download to affect collection
- Hate Story 4 review: Strictly for fans of Urvashi Rautela, not of the franchise
- Exclusive: Sunny Leone gave my number to adult film industry, alleges Rakhi Sawant
- Reason behind Sridevi's sister Srilatha's silence revealed