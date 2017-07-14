Play
Senate Republican leaders, aiming to salvage efforts backed by President Donald Trumpto dismantle the Obamacare law, on July 13 unveiled revised healthcare legislation that lets insurers sell bare-bones policies and retains key taxes on the wealthy.
Jul 14, 2017
ENTERTAINMENT
IIFA Technical Awards 2017 winners list
Christopher Nolan's upcoming movie Dunkirk which marked the debut film of One Direction singer Harry Styles will open in theatres on July 21.
Jul 14, 2017
Guess what Prince Harry told Harry Styles at Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk Premiere?
The Koch brothers, Charles and David Koch belong to the second wealthiest family in America and own the second largest privately owned company. Consequently their political power is enormous. Theyve funded everything from the Tea Party to ALEC to Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walkers efforts to crush local government unions. Whats next for the Koch brothers? Rewriting the constitution, perhaps.
Jul 14, 2017
The political power of the Koch brothers
Beyoncé has once again broken the internet, sending fans into a frenzy after revealing the first picture of her month-old twins Sir Carter and Rumi. After the Lemonade singer posted a picture of her holding the babies on Instagram on July 14, the news immediately went viral across a number of social media platforms.
Jul 14, 2017
Beyoncé reveals first photo of twins Sir Carter and Rumi, Beyhive goes into meltdown
IIFA Awards 2017 Day 1 roundup: Shahid, Alia rehearse for big event, celebs walk the ramp and more [PHOTOS+VIDEOS]
It's Malayali all over the place, Tamil Nadu State Film Awards winners' list is proof
Jennifer Lopez shows a lot of skin in a revealing bikini and says she misses Miami
Beyonce owes the top spot to her Formation World Tour.
Jul 14, 2017
Beyonce RICHEST musician; beats Jennifer Lopez, Drake and Kanye West for the top spot
Sansa Stark may betray Jon Snow, but Sophie Turner will always be there for Kit Harington
Deepika Padukone gets slammed on social media for her latest photo shoot; check some negative comments
Songstress Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z welcomed their newborn twins Sir Carter and Rumi on June 14, 2017.
Jul 14, 2017
Beyonce's twins receive love from millions as their first photo is shared online [PHOTO]
Dileep was presented at the judicial first class magistrate court in Angamaly on Friday, July 14.
Jul 14, 2017
Actor Dileep's police custody extended by a day for collecting more evidence
The Walking Dead Season 8 production halted; how serious is John Bernecker's condition?
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik set sparks flying on Vogue cover as they admit to wearing each other's clothes [PHOTOS]
