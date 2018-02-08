ENTERTAINMENT

Kylie Jenner gives birth to baby girl Play

Kylie Jenner gives birth to baby girl

Kylie Jenner has revealed that she has given birth to her and Travis Scotts first baby. The 20-year-old didnt reveal her pregnancy until after she had given birth, to protect her privacy. Feb 5, 2018
Prev 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 Next
IBTIMES TV
MOST POPULAR