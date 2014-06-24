ENTERTAINMENT

Did Justin Bieber Get Selena Gomez,Two Others Pregnant?

Justin Bieber is again in the middle of a controversy after a new report claims that besides getting on-again, off-again girlfriend Selena Gomez pregnant, the Canadian pop star is responsible for two other pregnancies as well. Jun 19, 2014
