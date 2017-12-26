The calendar year 2017 has been a momentous one for the top stars in the world of sports when it came to tying the nuptial knots. Virushka -- the marriage of India cricket team star Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma -- remained the biggest wedding of the year.

If the current Team India captain tied the nuptial knot, how could Indian football star and also the current captain of the India national football team, Sunil Chhetri be left behind. The Bengaluru FC hotshot got married to a business management graduate from Kolkata, Sonam Bhattacharya, also this year.

The end of the year saw a flurry of marriages surrounding Indian sports stars. Kohli and Chhetri got married in the month of December, while badminton star Ashwini Ponnappa too tied the knot with Karan Medappa on Christmas 2017 eve.

Back in the overseas world, the biggest celebrity sport marriage remained that of Barcelona legend Lionel Messi with childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo. Their wedding was a very private one but a grand affair back at Messi's hometown in Rosario, Argentina.

Also, one of the most eligible women bachelors in the world, tennis veteran Serena Williams finally got married at the age of 35, to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans.

Here's the full list of top celebrity sports marriages 2017:

Lionel Messi weds Antonella Roccuzzo: The couple got married on June 30 this year in a gala wedding ceremony in Rosario, Argentina.

Forever and Always A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:51pm PDT

Ronda Rousey weds Travis Browne: Even male fans had their share of heartbreak this year. UFC star Ronda Rousey, who has also acted in a few Hollywood movies, got married to fellow heavyweight mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Travis Browne in August this year.

... but are you ready? A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 12, 2017 at 5:21pm PDT

Serena Williams weds Alexis Ohanian: One of the most prominent female tennis stars in the history of the sport finally got married to Reddit co-founder Alexis in New Orleans this November 16.

With the Mrs ? A post shared by Zaheer Khan (@zaheer_khan34) on Nov 25, 2017 at 9:32pm PST

Zaheer Khan weds Sagarika Ghatge: Veteran Team India cricketer Zaheer Khan married Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge on November 23.

Virat Kohli weds Anushka Sharma: The biggest wedding of the year took place in a complete hush-hush affair in Florence, Italy, on December 11. The dreamy affair took place at the luxury heritage resort Borgo Finocchieto.

Sunil Chhetri weds Sonam Bhattacharya: The marriage took place on December 4 in both Nepali and Bengali traditions in Kolkata. Sonam is the daughter of Mohun Bagan football legend Subrata Bhattacharya.

Badminton player Ashwini Ponnappa got married to businessman and model Karan Medappa at a ceremony in Coorg #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/GnnfyONKKf — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2017

Ashwini Ponnappa weds Karan Medappa: The 28-year-old cute looking badminton star broke quite a few hearts as she tied the nuptial knot with Karan, who is a businessman-cum-model. The marriage rituals were held as per the Kodava tradition in Coorg, rural Karnataka.