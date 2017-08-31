Celebrity MasterChef contestant Ulrika Jonsson has reached the next level of BBC's cooking reality show even after serving raw lamb to the judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode.

When the judge Torode went to Ulrika before serving the dish, he warned her she needs to cook the lamb properly.

However, when the 50-year-old star offered her final dish to the judges, Torode quickly pointed out the lamb was undercooked and refused to eat it.

"We have an issue here don't we? And it's not just about the white uncooked fat, it's also about the uncooked meat," he told Ulrika as he went to check her dish.

"I wish I hadn't seen the lamb," he added.

Although he gave thumbs up to her side dishes, he said, "Your salsa verde is absolutely delicious, so is your bean puree. I'm sorry I can't eat the lamb."

Another judge Gregg Wallace also expressed her displeasure over the dish as he said, "I believe you had time to rescue this. Two or three of those cutlets in a pan, I believe John and I would have been in raptures."

Despite serving the raw meat, broadcaster Aasmah Mir got evicted instead of Ulrika Jonsson. And that sparked outrage among the fans on social media.

Here's what the fans are saying:

Serving raw lamb should get you sent home #masterchef — Bibliophiles welcome (@suzanalou) August 30, 2017

How can you serve raw lamb and surrive? You were robbed Assmah. #MasterChef — mafleen (@mafleen) August 30, 2017

Poor decision keeping Ulrika in after her raw lamb fiasco.

#Masterchef — Rena (@RenaRedhead) August 30, 2017

A good vet could have got Ulrika's lamb 'baaa-ing' again! #celebritymasterchef — PonteJack (@somersetlevel) August 30, 2017