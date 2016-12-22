The year 2016 has seen a lot of our favourite TV celebrities passing away. First, it witnessed the death of prominent actor-singer David Bowie in January 2016, and ever since, we have been witnessing a bunch of household names who have died including Harry Potter star Alan Rickman, Star Wars actor Kenny Baker, music legend Prince, and so on. Amongst all, there are several TV actors who breathed their last this year. Here's a look at all the TV actors we have lost in 2016.

Alan Thicke

Alan Thicke, the Growing Pains star, died on Decemeber 13 at the age of 69. Thicke is best known for playing the character of dad in sitcom Growing Pains.

Peter Vaughan

Peter Vaughan, the star of Game of Thrones, died on December 6 at the age of 93. Vaughan is best known for playing Maester Aemon Targaryen, mentor to Jon Snow and adviser to the Commander of the Night's Watch.

Andrew Sachs

Fawlty Towers actor Andrew Sachs passed away on December 1 aged 86, following a four-year battle with dementia. Sachs rose to fame playing bumbling waiter Manuel in the BBC comedy series alongside John Cleese. Sachs will also be remembered for his acting on the cobbles of Coronation Street as Ramsay Clegg.

Keo Woolford

Keo Woolford, best known for playing Detective James Chang on Hawaii Five-0, died at the age of 49 on November 28.

Ron Glass

Prominent TV actor Ron Glass died on November 26 at the age of 71. Glass' most iconic role was Shepherd Brook in the massively popular TV series Firefly. He was quite a well known face amongst some of the US TV's biggest shows, including Friends, Star Trek, Barney Miller and CSI.

Florence Henderson

Brady Bunch actress Florence Henderson died on November 25, aged 82. Henderson caught her big break on The Dean Martin Show, but she became a household name across America as Carol Brady in the hit show The Brady Bunch which ran for five years on prime time.

Robert Vaughn

Veteran actor Robert Vaughn passed away on November 11, after a brief battle with leukaemia. He was 83. He gained popularity for his role as Napoleon Solo in the hit TV series The Man From U.N.C.L.E. Some of the other significant roles by Vaughn are the villainous Webster in Superman III, lovable conman Albert Stroller in BBC's Hustle and even a stint on the cobbles of Coronation Street.

Jean Alexander

The Hilda Ogden star of Coronation Street died on October 14, aged 90. Jean was one of the most loved British soap opera characters of all time.

Caroline Aherne

After a short battle with cancer, actress Caroline Aherne passed away on July 2, aged 52. The actress was best known for her work in The Royle Family, The Mrs Merton Show and The Fast Show.

Victoria Wood

Famous English comedienne, singer, actor Victoria Wood passed away on April 20 at the age of 62. She spent her final days cracking jokes: "Life's not fair, is it? Some of us drink champagne in the fast lane, and some of us eat our sandwiches by the loose chippings on the A597."

Denise Robertson

Making her TV debut in 1985 as the presenter of the Junior Advice Line on BBC's Breakfast Time show, Denise Robertson died of pancreatic cancer aged 83. She was well known as the agony aunt on ITV's This Morning.

Frank Kelly

Frank Kelly, who is best known for his role as Father Jack in comedy Father Ted, died aged 77. The actor had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.