Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is all set to play on a different field on October 15 (Sunday) after the limited-overs series against Australia.

Kohli will switch from cricket to football in a "Celebrity Clasico" match against Bollywood celebrities.

The Delhi right-handed batsman will lead the All Heart FC against All Stars FC, captained by Ranbir Kapoor, on October 15 from 6.30 PM IST onwards.

Star Sports, the official broadcaster of this match, took to the micro-blogging website to announce this celebrity game.

"You have seen @ImVKohli ruling the cricket field, now get set to watch him lead All Heart FC against All Stars FC in the Celebrity Clasico!," it tweeted with a brief video of Kohli speaking on the upcoming contest.

The 28-year-old Kohli challenged his Bollywood friends to win the game and mentioned it is stamina which matters more than style in football.

"This time in Celebrity Clasico, my Bollywood friends will come to know that here stamina wins over style. And there are no re-takes in football," Kohli said.

"Keep yourselves free to watch the Celebrity Clasico where my team All Heart FC take on my Bollywood friends All Stars FC on 15th October 6.30 PM onwards only on the Star Sports network and Hotstar," he added.

Last year too, cricketers and Bollywood actors had played a celebrity football match in Mumbai which ended in a 2-2 draw. KL Rahul and Yuvraj Singh had scored for Kohli's team.

MS Dhoni had also played in that "Celebrity Clasico 2016" match which was organised by Virat Kohli Foundation and Abhishek Bachchan's "Playing For Humanity".

Football fever has gripped India with the country currently hosting FIFA Under-17 World Cup. The hosts' boys have earned high praise despite defeats to USA and Colombia.

Kohli has been closely associated with football as he is one of the owners of Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa.

India are currently playing against Australia in a T20I series. They won the opening game and will face off again tonight (October 10) in Guwahati in the second contest. The series ends on Friday (October 13) in Hyderabad.