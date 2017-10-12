Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and other top cricketers will face off against Bollywood stars in a football match at Mumbai's Andheri Sports Complex on October 15 (Sunday). Kohli will lead All Heart FC while Abhishek Bachchan captains All Stars FC.

The Celebrity Clasico match is in its third edition and Indian cricketers will showcase their football skills after the completion the ongoing Twenty20 International series against Australia. The three-match rubber is tied 1-1 with the final game to played tomorrow (October 13) in Hyderabad.

"Celebrity Clasico 2017 is back with its third edition and is all set to wow the audiences with a great fusion of sporting action and entertainment," a press release said.

"It is an initiative by Cornerstone Sport and GS Entertainment as a football match will be played between Virat Kohli Foundation's All Heart Football Club and Abhishek Bachchan's Playing for Humanity's All Stars Football Club on 15th October at Andheri Sports Complex, Mumbai," it added.

"This time in Celebrity Clasico, my Bollywood friends will come to know that here stamina wins over style. And there are no re-takes in football," Kohli said.

"Keep yourselves free to watch the Celebrity Clasico where my team All Heart FC take on my Bollywood friends All Stars FC on 15th October 6.30 PM onwards only on the Star Sports network and Hotstar," he added.

The match will be shown Live on Star Sports network from 6.30 PM IST onwards.

Here is the full list of players