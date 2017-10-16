MS Dhoni's little daughter Ziva was at Mumbai's Andheri Sports Complex to cheer her dad as he played a football match along with team-mates against Bollywood actors. Ziva made an appearance on the pitch to provide water to Dhoni. The video and photo of this went viral winning millions of hearts.

Dhoni, who was a footballer before turning cricket in school. Now, he proved that his football skills are still intact as he scored two goals to take Virat Kohli-led All Heart FC to victory over All Stars FC.

The charity football match - Celebrity Clasico 2017, was in its third edition this year and cricketers proved that they are much better than Bollywood actors as they won 7-3.

Dhoni was the talking point on social media during and after the match on Sunday night (October 15). But more than his dazzling show, Ziva stole the limelight for carry a bottle of water for his dad.

Prior to the start of the match, Ziva was seen running around outside the pitch and was seen kicking a football, much to the delight of the fans in the stands. Many of them were seen cheering her and taking pictures.

Ziva, with his mother Sakshi, in the past, have been spotted at cricket stadiums during India's international matches and also the Indian Premier League (IPL). But this time, it was a totally different experience for Ziva as she watched her dad play football.

Dhoni, the only captain in cricket history to have won all three ICC trophies (World T20, World Cup and Champions Trophy), did not disappoint Kohli in the charity football contest.

Game time for Ziva and Mahi ❤️ she is all around the ground.. cuteness at its best. @msdhoni @Circleofcricket pic.twitter.com/ToHQj6cOm0 — Ishan Yadav Mahal (@BeingIshanCric) October 15, 2017

Before the match, Kohli had declared that Dhoni was the best striker in the Indian cricket team and was looking forward to his play on Sunday. And Dhoni succeeded with two goals, the second one being a superb conversion of a free-kick, which would have done any professional footballer proud.

The best picture I've seen till date. #CelebrityClasico pic.twitter.com/WUmoNJWflp — Virat Kohli FC (@ViratKohIiFC) October 15, 2017

The Indian cricketers will now enjoy a mini break before facing New Zealand in a three-match One Day International series from Sunday (October 22).

The ODIs will be followed by three Twenty20 Internationals from November 1.