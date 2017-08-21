The new couple on Celebrity Big Brother season 20, Sarah Harding and Chad Johnson, couldn't keep their hands off of each other. Sarah and Chad, who recently made their relationship official on the show, sparked sex rumours as they were sharing the same bed after they became official.

The news was a little shocking for all the viewers as Sarah was in a committed relationship outside the house. But the CBB viewers were left surprised when the Girls Aloud star was seen groping her new beau's privates under the covers. The new couple drew a backlash from the netizens for such intimacy in front of the cameras in the Channel 5 reality show.

They were so over each other that they forgot to remove their mics. In the clip, The Bachelorette star is seen rattling off, "This is hard." And, the English singer took it wrong as she asked," Sharing a bed?" Then he made it more clear when he said, "Can you not feel that?"

CBB fans took to social media platform to react to such graphic scenes. Take a look here.

Sarah is sly. hypocrite. A cheat. and attention seeker. get her OUT. her thing with chad wont last. She'll probs cheat on him. — Lacy ? (@gem_stone10) August 20, 2017

Sarah Harding is a Hypocrite ? #CBB — Tyler (@TylerOAFC) August 20, 2017

Imagine being Sarah Harding all ur mates married having kids and ur 35 getting drunk and sucking someone off in the toilet on TV #CBBUK #CBB — Grace (@GraceKelly294) August 19, 2017

Watching greasy head Sarah Harding rubbing Chads dick is making me feel rather ill ? she is vile #sarahharding #CBBUK #cbb pic.twitter.com/0nz9ZEwDZp — Chris Varnes (@guitarvarnes) August 20, 2017

Well Sarah Harding has officially ruined her life on tele.... — Sam Thompson (@SamThompsonUK) August 15, 2017