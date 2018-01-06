RuPaul's Drag Race star Courtney Act has finally arrived in the Celebrity Big Brother house, and viewers could not remember if there had ever been an episode like this.

The 35-year-old Australian drag queen suffered an epic wardrobe malfunction recently: She lost her skirt while walking the runway following a brief interview with host Emma Willis.

On Friday night, Courtney's entrance to the house became the hottest buzz of the town — she stumbled down the stairs and lost her grip on her pink sequin skirt. She was spotted struggling to preserve her modesty.

Upon her arrival in the Celebrity Big Brother house, Courtney squealed: "I just lost my skirt, My skirt just fell off as I walked down the stairs, everyone saw my bum. It literally fell on the ground!"

Host Emma Willis could not be more surprised as she covered her mouth and said, "OMG! There's plenty more to come but I think we've just peaked!" while laughing guiltily to the camera before introducing a brief advert break.

The epic fall of her skirt on live television drew flak from viewers. Some said it was a staged incident.

One user wrote on Twitter: "I'm sorry but that ridiculous Courtney Act moment was staged."

Popular UK girl band Little Mix's member Jade Thrilwall tweeted: "In honour of Courtney Act joining the house and already delivering the most iconic entrance. I'll be rooting for you! jade x. [sic]"

Another reality TV star Frenchy Morgan wrote: "Best CBB entrance ever I love it get naked already. [sic]"

Courtney, who was originally known as Shane Gilberto Jeneko, was announced as one of the eight male housemates entering Celebrity Big Brother's Year Of The Woman. He was named the runner-up of RuPaul's Drag Race in 2014, with the winner that year being Bianca Del Rio.

This year, eight male celebs have entered in Channel 5's surveillance house alongside the female participants.

The female celebs in Celebrity Big Brother are Rachel Johnson, Ann Widdecombe, Maggie Oliver, Ashley James, Malika Haqq, India Willoughby, Amanda Barrie and Jess Impiazzi.

They have been joined by Wayne Sleep, Courtney Act, Andrew Brady, Jonny Mitchell, Ginuwine, Shane Lynch, Dapper Laughs, and John Barnes.

Celebrity Big Brother Season 14 airs every night on Channel 5 at 9 pm.