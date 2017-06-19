People have taken to social media to share condolences and vent anger and frustration after a terrorist ploughed a white van into a crowd of Muslims following night time prayers during Ramadan at around midnight BST on 19 June.
Celebrities react to Finsbury Park Mosque attack
People have taken to social media to share condolences and vent anger and frustration after a terrorist ploughed a white van into a crowd of Muslims following night time prayers during Ramadan at around midnight BST on 19 June.
- June 19, 2017 14:55 IST
-