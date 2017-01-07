If you are a die-hard fan of a celebrity and want to check out their latest photos then what better way to follow them on Instagram. The giant photo-sharing website is a place where you can keep a track of what your favourite celebrity is eating for lunch or where they are vacationing.

But with so many celebrities on the social media platform, it will be difficult to find out which celebrity to follow. And to help you out, we have listed the top five celebrities of this month whom you can follow on Instagram.

Check out the list below:

Kendall and Kylie Jenner

Who: Model, celebrities, and reality star

Handles: @kendalljenner and @ kyliejenner

Why follow: Kendall and Kylie are active on Instagram. While Kendall's Instagram page is filled with her party photos and modelling photos, Kylie's social media handle has her vacation photos, family photos and her cosmetic products photos.

after A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Dec 1, 2016 at 9:00am PST Feel Me? A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 4, 2017 at 8:55am PST

Bella Hadid

Who: Victoria Secret Model

Handle: @ bellahadid

Why follow: The Victoria Secret Model's Instagram profile features photos of beautiful locations and models. She often posts photos of her partying with her girlfriends, including Kendall.

my queen A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Dec 28, 2016 at 10:44am PST

Cruz Beckham

Who: Third child of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham

Handle: @ cruzbeckham

Why follow: Cruz became an internet sensation recently when he showed interest in entering the music industry. The 11-year-old boy was also compared to Canadian Singer Justin Bieber. Cruz's Instagram page features videos of him dancing and singing and also several photos showing cute family moments.

Chillin on Boxing Day ? @Victoriabeckham @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham #ifeverydaywaschristmas A photo posted by Cruz Beckham (@cruzbeckham) on Dec 26, 2016 at 6:03am PST

Mariah Carey

Who: American singer, song-writer and actress

Handle: @ mariahcarey

Why follow: Carey was recently in news for her New Year's Eve performance. She has more than five million followers on Instagram. Her Instagram page features photos of her partying, performances video and beautiful snaps of her children.

#Repost @nickcannon ・・・ Family Dinner!! All is well! Live! Love! Laugh! @mariahcarey #Ncredible A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Jan 6, 2017 at 12:23am PST

Aubrey Drake Graham

Who: Drake

Handle: @champagnepapi

Why follow: Drake has more than 31.9 million followers. His Instagram page is filled with his photos with friends and family.