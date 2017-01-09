Celebrities defend Meryl Streep after Donald Trump calls her overrated

Celebrities defend Meryl Streep after Donald Trump calls her overrated Close
Embed
After Meryl Streep gave an impassioned speech at the Golden Globes aimed at President-elect Donald Trump and he responded angrily on Twitter, celebrities have rallied behind the actress.
loading image
IBT TV
Five Ghanaians who have shaped the country
Most popular