Japan may have the fastest ageing population but that doesnt stop the elderly being active. On todays Respect For the Aged Day in Tokyo, the elderly came together to do a special work out to promote healthy living. The exercise includes light weights and chewing gum.
Celebrating respect for the aged day In Japan
- September 19, 2017 09:43 IST
