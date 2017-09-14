Hindi Diwas is being celebrated throughout the country every year on 14 September with zeal.

It is celebrated because on this day in 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India had adopted Hindi written in Devanagari script as the official language of the Republic of India along with English.

The Centre has over the years tried to promote the Hindi language as the symbol of Indian unity and the celebration of Hindi Diwas is part of the efforts.

In fact, India has been lobbying for the support of at least 129 UN member-nations to get Hindi the status of an official language of the world body. At present, only English, French, Spanish, Russian, Chinese and Arabic are recognised as official languages by the UN.

