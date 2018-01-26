Actress Gulfam Khan, who was seen in Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani, said that India needs to be democratic in its true sense, and for that, people need to have a sense of togetherness.

" A nation that is by the people, of the people, for the people. We have proven that the government is by and of the people as we vote and elect representatives and hope, with the progress it is making, should soon be 'for the people' by putting out the fires of class differences, unemployment, farmer crisis and discord amongst communities. When we achieve that we would be a democratic republic in the true sense," Gulfam said in a statement.

She also felt dismayed at people throwing paper flags on the streets after the Republic Day celebrations are over.

"It's annoying to see how the next day our national symbols or flags are put inside plastic caps, hand bands etc. And the paper flags are thrown on streets, and many step on it. This is a disrespect to our nation. This should stop, and we should respect our national flag," she added.

Gulfam is known for popular television shows like Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and Diya Aur Baati Hum.