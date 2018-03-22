Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel once again has pointed at Hrithik Roshan after Kangana's name cropped up in the infamous Thane Call Details Record (CDR) scam, in which names of several celebrities have come out.

Rangoli took to Twitter and indirectly hinted at the Super 30 actor accusing him of targetting Kangana's and planting her name in the scam.

? news came up before the summon, HC declares Rizwan was illegally taken into custody, Rizwan declares whole fiasco is designed to target Kangana, any guesses who is the mind behind these games ? #Neptuneisnomoreroshan. #Noprizesforguessing ? https://t.co/59diHPsJ85 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 22, 2018

Rangoli's attack came after the Bombay high court directed the Maharashtra police on Wednesday (March 22) to release celebrity lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, who was arrested in Thane on March 16 and remanded in custody till March 23 (Friday). The lawyer was ordered to be released by Justice S.C. Dharmadhikari and Justice P.D. Naik by Wednesday 5 p.m.

The court order came on a habeas corpus plea filed by the lawyer's wife, Tasneem Siddiqui, challenging his arrest in the CDR scandal.

The court also found that while Siddiqui had been served a notice on March 15 to remain present on March 17 at 11 a.m. for investigation, he was arrested even before he could present himself before police.

Meanwhile, an investigation into the CDR scam has thrown up some more celebrity names including National Award winning actress Kangana Ranaut, who reportedly shared the number of actor Hrithik Roshan, who she claims is her former boyfriend, with Siddiqui.

The celeb lawyer also represents acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui who was summoned last week for the CDR probe.

Besides, the name of actor Jackie Shroff's wife Ayesha Shroff has also come up after she allegedly shared the number of her business partner and Bollywood actor Sahil Khan with Siddiqui, according to the investigators.

They said the motives behind the sharing of these numbers are being investigated and can not rule out the possibility of some more big names cropping up in the future.

The entire CDR scandal, which erupted in late January, made national headlines after the arrest of India's first woman private detective, Rajani Pandit, in early-February.

Pandit and at least four other accused were booked for acquiring the CDRs, telephonic conversations records and other valuable information illegally for selling to clients, with the racket reportedly flourishing undetected for nearly five years now.

The investigators also suspect the sensitive information may also have been used for blackmailing or extortion purposes and are focusing the probe on her clients and contacts, unscrupulous employees of some mobile service provider companies and even the involvement of some police personnel in the racket.

Thane Police Commissioner Parambir Singh has already made it clear that the investigations will span across other states with suspicions of blackmail and extortion of politicians, businessmen, industrialists, and personalities from the film and glamour world.

(With IANS Inputs)