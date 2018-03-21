After Ayesha Shroff and Sahil Khan's name came up in the Call Details Record (CDR) controversy, Kangana Ranaut's past has also come to light yet again.

The CDR row started when lawyer Rizwan Siddqui was arrested for digging out records of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife.

Deputy Commissioner of Police of Thane (Crime) Abhishek Trimukhe later told a media agency: "Also investigation has revealed that Kangana Ranaut had shared Hrithik Roshan's mobile number and shared it with the accused Rizwan Siddiqui in 2016, the reason for that is not known yet, the probe is on."

"We are investigating it, the mobile number was of Hrithik Roshan and the message was sent by actress Kangana to laywer Rizwan who represented her. We are not sure if Hrithik's CDR was procured illegally. The matter is under investigation," Thane crime branch inspector Nitin Thakare added.

And Wednesday morning, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel took to her social media handle and blasted the DCP. She wrote: "When we respond to a notice, we give all details to the lawyer. To assume that these details were used to violate law & make statements based on that assumption, & defame an artist is super lame @abtrimukhe . Full investigation should be carried out before making assumptions."

Within minutes, Rangoli was trolled. People wrote really mean and ugly comments for the sisters.

