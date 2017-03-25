CCTV shows teenager saving friends life with Heimlich manoeuvre

A teenager saved his friend’s life by performing the Heimlich manoeuvre. Freshmen Ian Brown and Will Olson were having lunch together at school when Will started choking.Other students thought he was joking, but Ian recognised the danger Will was in. He rescued Will with the first aid move learnt on a course for teens interested in police work.
