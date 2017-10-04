CCTV shows homeless man hiding in garden before committing double murder

West Midlands police have released CCTV footage of Aaron Barley and amp;#39;s last steps before murdering Tracey Wilkinson and Pierce Wilkinson.The footage shows him attempting to break into the Wilkinson family home in Stourbridge, U.K., on March 30. He then hides behinds the family and amp;#39;s garden wall.When husband and father Peter Wilkinson leaves the house he uses this opportunity to enter the house, stabbing Tracey Wilkinson and her son Pierce to death. Aaron Barley had described Tracey as the mother he never had. The family had taken him in after Tracey found him sleeping rough. Barley has pleaded guilty to the double murder.