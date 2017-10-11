51-year-old Ian Gordon has been jailed for six years and six months after he set fire to the tent on 21 June 2016. The victim was forced to scramble to safety just before the flames engulfed his tent.
CCTV shows arsonist setting homeless mans tent on fire while he was inside
- October 11, 2017 21:36 IST
